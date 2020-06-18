Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'The Raider Roundup' started by Tyler Pellom, Jun 18, 2020 at 12:59 PM.
Respect my decision 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/yoPP8Ev1aF— Zack Dobson (@stn__zack) June 18, 2020
He was so under-utilized. I don't blame him. He is going to tear it up wherever he goes.
Tough blow
Yep his talent was being wasted by this staff...
I’m sure Stock will be busy digging through the transfer portal for some D2 or NAIA talent to replace him with. EATT.
SMH. Just another reason/example why I'm washing my hands until the house is cleaned.
Best of luck to Zack in the future. I'm sure he will have a decent amount of schools talking to him.
And you can be sure wherever he goes they will make a big f-in deal about his heroism in K-ville when his brother was killed. We just failed to take advantage of him, either on the field or off. Hate to see him go. Seemed like a really good kid from a loving family.
He’s got to stay healthy if he is to play for the big boys. A big boy we aren’t.
Best of luck.