Discussion in 'The Raider Roundup' started by Tyler Pellom, Jun 18, 2020 at 12:59 PM.

  1. Tyler Pellom

    Tyler Pellom
    Tyler Pellom, Jun 18, 2020 at 12:59 PM
  2. MTBig Blue

    MTBig Blue All American
    He was so under-utilized. I don't blame him. He is going to tear it up wherever he goes.
     
    MTBig Blue, Jun 18, 2020 at 1:29 PM
  3. Matt Dossett

    Matt Dossett True Blue
    Tough blow
     
    Matt Dossett, Jun 18, 2020 at 2:38 PM
  4. SpaceRaider

    SpaceRaider Moderator
    Yep his talent was being wasted by this staff...
     
    SpaceRaider, Jun 18, 2020 at 2:46 PM
  5. RaiderDawg78

    RaiderDawg78 All American
    I’m sure Stock will be busy digging through the transfer portal for some D2 or NAIA talent to replace him with. EATT.
     
    RaiderDawg78, Jun 18, 2020 at 2:47 PM
  6. MT01

    MT01 True Blue
    SMH. Just another reason/example why I'm washing my hands until the house is cleaned.
     
    MT01, Jun 18, 2020 at 4:29 PM
  7. Raiders_55

    Raiders_55
    Best of luck to Zack in the future. I'm sure he will have a decent amount of schools talking to him.
     
    Raiders_55, Jun 18, 2020 at 4:31 PM
  8. MTFNBY5

    MTFNBY5 Hall of Famer
    And you can be sure wherever he goes they will make a big f-in deal about his heroism in K-ville when his brother was killed. We just failed to take advantage of him, either on the field or off. Hate to see him go. Seemed like a really good kid from a loving family.
     
    MTFNBY5, Jun 18, 2020 at 7:53 PM
  9. JohnDavidBlue

    JohnDavidBlue All American
    He’s got to stay healthy if he is to play for the big boys. A big boy we aren’t.
    Best of luck.
     
    JohnDavidBlue, Jun 19, 2020 at 6:38 AM
