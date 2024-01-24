I really hope people show up for TN Tech to reward all of this. We asked for change, got it. CDM has done everything right off the field and fans should show support for that. We play a local known team on what should be a warm 3day weekend. A FCS home opener to boot! Steel will be up for the SAPC too so that should add more excitement.



I'm taking my 9yr old for his first time at a "Daddy's MT" home game and I really want this to be a great atmosphere for him. And for my wife too as her last game here was the 2013 Marshall game that was like single digit wind chills. I'm lucky she stayed with me after that. 😄



Let's make all the community engagement CDM has done count.