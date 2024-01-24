ADVERTISEMENT

FOOTBALL Derek Mason Mic'd up

I know there were a lot of people skeptical of the hiring of Coach Mason, myself included. But I have to say he has totally won me over before the first kickoff. Just the sheer enthusiasm he's brought to MTSU is such a great thing to see and something that's been missing for a long time. I'm excited to see this team play because I truly believe his attitude will transfer to these players and they'll leave everything they have on the field!
GO BLUE!
 
Man. How can you not root for the guy.

And can we give a shout out to the social media team as well?! They listened to what fans complained about regarding transparency and seeing things and they've come through in a big way. Kudos to CDM for being willing to allow those things to be videoed too, understanding what it means to the fans and recruits.
 
I really hope people show up for TN Tech to reward all of this. We asked for change, got it. CDM has done everything right off the field and fans should show support for that. We play a local known team on what should be a warm 3day weekend. A FCS home opener to boot! Steel will be up for the SAPC too so that should add more excitement.

I'm taking my 9yr old for his first time at a "Daddy's MT" home game and I really want this to be a great atmosphere for him. And for my wife too as her last game here was the 2013 Marshall game that was like single digit wind chills. I'm lucky she stayed with me after that. 😄

Let's make all the community engagement CDM has done count.
 
I fully expect that game to be a big attendance number. Since 2018 we’ve only had two games over 20k. Both of those were TSU. 2017 we opened with Vandy with over 26k there. I don’t think we will end up with that many but I would expect us to go over 23k which would put us as the second highest since 2017.
 
Just want to put this out there. I’m genuinely impressed with DM. This program is immediately more marketable with him as head coach. Lots of ways you can take that but I’m raising under the context of conference affiliation. If DM can win a little more than CRS to include a conf title we won’t be in C-USA long term.

I think the most exciting thing about Mason is we’ve talked for decades about potential. He seems to be the guy that believes that potential isn’t just theoretical but can actually be realized. He might be the culture shift MT has needed.
 
And if DM would come out with this on the helmets August 31...

OIP.OrVkrMTVjHy4kFQnehHlbAHaEs


AND MCPHEE GET OFF HIS ASS AND DO THE RIGHT THING WITH THE NAME...

Start working on the change to the University of Middle Tennessee, we might actually be headed in the right direction.
 
Middle Tennessee STATE University gives one the impression of a little State school.
University of Middle Tennessee indicates size, power, strength, and growth!!
A recruit, be it football, basketball softball, tennis, or tidily-winks to your up-and-coming recruits and potential monetary sponsors.
While we look at NIL for our student athlete's, we should look at it for the future of our UNIVERSITY!!!
D-winns
 
That hoodie he has on is awesome. Tri-star with one of the stars being the MT. Need one of those. Dude's MT fashion has been on point.
 
Ya know, little stuff like this and his 1min vids literally are so simple, but man it makes me happy. I mean the bulk is just coach speak and doesn't give huge details, but it is just mountains higher than anything done the last 20yrs. I love it.
 
