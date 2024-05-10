CUSA adds 12th member

MidTennMtneer
Nov 13, 2013
- 2,965
- 3,115
- 113
The impact of Petrino (former MSU HC) tenure as HC at WKU.Well they have 6 WKU alums on the staff....dang
traditiionally strong in baseball as well.Aren’t they pretty good in basketball as well?
You're right. In fact traditionally good in both men's and women's. Just checked last year's schedule. The women's team went 23-10. Men were down a bit, but not bad at 17-16.Aren’t they pretty good in basketball as well?
The question is, are we done? Is 12 the sweet spot?
It should be unless a school that can clearly strengthen the conference like James Madison shows interestThe question is, are we done? Is 12 the sweet spot?
True. Wonder which schools would be on the chopping blockThe AAC may implode with the break up the ACC and the split that will come, so some of the old schools maybe available. So just wait and see what happens.
IIRC one of the men’s losses was to the RaidersYou're right. In fact traditionally good in both men's and women's. Just checked last year's schedule. The women's team went 23-10. Men were down a bit, but not bad at 17-16.
I still have issues with her but I've said before and will admit again she has impressed through all this. The new media deal especially. That was such a huge improvement in exposure and brought us $ wise in line with our peers and even more than the current MAC deal some years.Has Judy gone from being the worst G5 conference commissioner to an adequate or complimentary commissioner? I think so. Even prior to the AAC practically annihilating CUSA we collectively considered her the worst commissioner in the NCAA. And when the AAC did hit us we were down to something like 5 teams. But in just the last year or so McLeod has worked an improved media package along with adding schools like Delaware, Liberty, & now Missouri State. Despite not being too crazy about Kennesaw State arriving next year I have to give her a nod of approval for what she & whomever is on her team have recently accomplished. Very happy with this addition. To tell the truth if Liberty stays on board I'm fairly satisfied with staying put with CUSA for the foreseeable future.
Congrats Judy, this was an excellent addition to CUSA!
Before Marshall, S Miss, & ODU headed there, the SBC was too. Us, WKU, App St, JMU, GA St, GA So, FIU, FAU, S Alabama all made the FCS jump to there. And that is just off the top of my head.I give Judy credit for the media deal but not for bringing these new teams into the conference.
Where else were they going? Not the Sunbelt or AAC. CUSA is only an entry point for programs wanting to play at a D1 level.
KSU and SHSU I agree on. They were more based on potential and location. SHSU for sure wasn't added for facilties.She should still be fired for the panic adds of Kennessaw, Jax, SHSU.
Teams like Delaware and Missouri State add value - new states, new regions, teams with some sort of recognition.
The others simply kept the lights on and kept her paycheck coming (methinks this was the primary value these teams added) to the detriment of the long term health of the league.