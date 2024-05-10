CUSA adds 12th member

What is the number 1 new found success & resiliency of CUSA? What was the major determining factor in schools such as Liberty, NM State, Delaware, & now Missouri State wanting to come be a part of CUSA? You may laugh or sneer, but I'll give you one name: Middle Tennessee.

When the AAC & Sunbelt decimated CUSA we could have left also. WKU was incredibly eager to go to the MAC. That is if they could have gotten Middle Tennessee to join them. MT refused to go. I believe that one bit of resiliency & faith in a conference caught the eye of a number of other schools. Don't get me wrong, I'm not a huge fan of this administration for numerous reasons. But in this case MT's steadfastness allowed CUSA to retain 2 fairly respected schools in ourselves & WKU. We gave Judy something to hang her hat on & work towards improving CUSA. Some may disagree, but I have a fairly strong belief that the critical decision Middle Tennessee made to stay put is a major reason why CUSA will have a nice allotment of representing schools come 2025. It may never be brought up publicly, but MT is the behind the scenes champion of where CUSA will be as a league for the next few years.