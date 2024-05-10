ADVERTISEMENT

CUSA adds 12th member

mtfblue said:
Well they have 6 WKU alums on the staff....dang
The impact of Petrino (former MSU HC) tenure as HC at WKU.

He hired or recruited several of the Missouri State guys with WKU ties during his one year on the hill.

Missouri State HC Ryan Beard (a former DB at WKU) is married to Petrino’s daughter, the coordinators are his brother-in-law. Halpin & Wells played at WKU during the Petrino tenure. Dennison came the year after Petrino left (and then made the jump up to Louisville to work with Petrino).
 
BREAKING: MO State officially moving to C-USA

BREAKING: MO State officially moving to C-USA
Missouri State Accepts Invitation to Join Conference USA - Missouri State

Missouri State University has accepted an invitation to join Conference USA as a full-league member, effective July 1, 2025. League and university officials announced
Missouri State to join Conference USA for chance to 'play at the highest level in all sports' - Springfield Daily Citizen

Missouri State University has accepted an invitation to join Conference USA as a full league member, effective July 1, 2025.
subkyle said:
Aren’t they pretty good in basketball as well?
You're right. In fact traditionally good in both men's and women's. Just checked last year's schedule. The women's team went 23-10. Men were down a bit, but not bad at 17-16.
 
The AAC may implode with the break up the ACC and the split that will come, so some of the old schools maybe available. So just wait and see what happens.
 
Has Judy gone from being the worst G5 conference commissioner to an adequate or complimentary commissioner? I think so. Even prior to the AAC practically annihilating CUSA we collectively considered her the worst commissioner in the NCAA. And when the AAC did hit us we were down to something like 5 teams. But in just the last year or so McLeod has worked an improved media package along with adding schools like Delaware, Liberty, & now Missouri State. Despite not being too crazy about Kennesaw State arriving next year I have to give her a nod of approval for what she & whomever is on her team have recently accomplished. Very happy with this addition. To tell the truth if Liberty stays on board I'm fairly satisfied with staying put with CUSA for the foreseeable future.
Congrats Judy, this was an excellent addition to CUSA!
 
What is the number 1 new found success & resiliency of CUSA? What was the major determining factor in schools such as Liberty, NM State, Delaware, & now Missouri State wanting to come be a part of CUSA? You may laugh or sneer, but I'll give you one name: Middle Tennessee.
When the AAC & Sunbelt decimated CUSA we could have left also. WKU was incredibly eager to go to the MAC. That is if they could have gotten Middle Tennessee to join them. MT refused to go. I believe that one bit of resiliency & faith in a conference caught the eye of a number of other schools. Don't get me wrong, I'm not a huge fan of this administration for numerous reasons. But in this case MT's steadfastness allowed CUSA to retain 2 fairly respected schools in ourselves & WKU. We gave Judy something to hang her hat on & work towards improving CUSA. Some may disagree, but I have a fairly strong belief that the critical decision Middle Tennessee made to stay put is a major reason why CUSA will have a nice allotment of representing schools come 2025. It may never be brought up publicly, but MT is the behind the scenes champion of where CUSA will be as a league for the next few years.
 
Supposedly, the wku president was huge in getting CUSA and Misssouri State together. To me it was a no brainer, for the last decade. Not sure what the holdup on the MSU side, but I suppose leadership there was not ready.
 
MTFAN61 said:
Has Judy gone from being the worst G5 conference commissioner to an adequate or complimentary commissioner? I think so. Even prior to the AAC practically annihilating CUSA we collectively considered her the worst commissioner in the NCAA. And when the AAC did hit us we were down to something like 5 teams. But in just the last year or so McLeod has worked an improved media package along with adding schools like Delaware, Liberty, & now Missouri State. Despite not being too crazy about Kennesaw State arriving next year I have to give her a nod of approval for what she & whomever is on her team have recently accomplished. Very happy with this addition. To tell the truth if Liberty stays on board I'm fairly satisfied with staying put with CUSA for the foreseeable future.
Congrats Judy, this was an excellent addition to CUSA!
I still have issues with her but I've said before and will admit again she has impressed through all this. The new media deal especially. That was such a huge improvement in exposure and brought us $ wise in line with our peers and even more than the current MAC deal some years.
 
I give Judy credit for the media deal but not for bringing these new teams into the conference.
Where else were they going? Not the Sunbelt or AAC. CUSA is only an entry point for programs wanting to play at a D1 level.
 
MTTim said:
I give Judy credit for the media deal but not for bringing these new teams into the conference.
Where else were they going? Not the Sunbelt or AAC. CUSA is only an entry point for programs wanting to play at a D1 level.
Before Marshall, S Miss, & ODU headed there, the SBC was too. Us, WKU, App St, JMU, GA St, GA So, FIU, FAU, S Alabama all made the FCS jump to there. And that is just off the top of my head.
One could absolutely argue several of those were in a better position to jump than some we have taken lately though.
 
She should still be fired for the panic adds of Kennessaw, Jax, SHSU.

Teams like Delaware and Missouri State add value - new states, new regions, teams with some sort of recognition.

The others simply kept the lights on and kept her paycheck coming (methinks this was the primary value these teams added) to the detriment of the long term health of the league.
 
RaiderDoug said:
She should still be fired for the panic adds of Kennessaw, Jax, SHSU.

Teams like Delaware and Missouri State add value - new states, new regions, teams with some sort of recognition.

The others simply kept the lights on and kept her paycheck coming (methinks this was the primary value these teams added) to the detriment of the long term health of the league.
KSU and SHSU I agree on. They were more based on potential and location. SHSU for sure wasn't added for facilties.
Jax gave us a new state but they have performed well, have poured millions into facilities by just upgrading the stadium, averaged 20k in attendance last year, and won a bowl. They have been a good add.
 
I thought this was a good post on the CUSA board. It shows how this group is about as good of a fit that we could have asked for.

“The average distance between each CUSA team is now 893 miles. This is down a bit from the 904 miles we averaged after adding Delaware. If you're interested, the Sun Belt average is 601 miles.

The 5 farthest opponents:
1 - UTEP/Delaware (2,060 miles)
2 - NMSU/Delaware (2,031 miles)
3 - NMSU/FIU (1,981 miles)
4 - UTEP/FIU (1,939 miles)
5 - NMSU/Liberty (1,825 miles)

The 5 closest opponents:
1 - NMSU/UTEP (41 miles)
2 - JSU/KSU (87 miles)
3 - MTSU/WKU (94 miles)
4 - MTSU/JSU (188 miles)
5 - MTSU/KSU (195 miles)

Team Breakdown:

Delaware:
Average: 1,123 miles
Nearest: Liberty (279 miles)
Farthest: UTEP (2,060 miles)

Liberty:
Average: 891 miles
Nearest: Delaware (279 miles)
Farthest: NMSU (1,825 miles)

FIU
Average: 1,176 miles
Nearest: KSU (694 miles)
Farthest: NMSU (1,981 miles)

Kennesaw State
Average: 670 miles
Nearest: JSU (87 miles)
Farthest: NMSU (1,475 miles)

Jax State
Average: 647 miles
Nearest: KSU (87 miles)
Farthest: NMSU (1,385 miles)

Middle Tennessee State
Average: 644 miles
Nearest: WKU (94 miles)
Farthest: NMSU (1,371 miles)

Western Kentucky
Average: 680 miles
Nearest: MTSU (94 miles)
Farthest: NMSU (1,404 miles)

Missouri State
Average: 767 miles
Nearest: La Tech (379 miles)
Farthest: FIU (1,333 miles)

La Tech
Average: 714 miles
Nearest: SHSU (261 miles)
Farthest: Delaware (1,223 miles)

Sam Houston State
Average: 849 miles
Nearest: La Tech (261 miles)
Farthest: Delaware (1,483 miles)

UTEP
Average: 1,263 miles
Nearest: NMSU (41 miles)
Farthest: Delaware (2,060 miles)

New Mexico State
Average: 1,289 miles
Nearest: UTEP (41 miles)
Farthest: Delaware (2,031 miles)
 
There has been a fair amount of angst about adding KSU, and if you aren’t from the greater ATL area, I think that angst is understandable.
We’ve lived in the north ATL ‘burbs for 33+ years. If you gave me the choice between KSU or Ga St I would take KSU and wouldn’t have to think about it.
It’s a school on the rise with enrollment now exceeding 45K. It’s in a burgeoning community 10 miles north of Truist Park/The Battery. A lot of new construction and they, unlike MT, get decent media coverage/press from the local media.
I think adding KSU makes for some great road trips. An easy 3 hour drive straight down the interstate. 10 miles from The Battery.
Let’s not get too full of ourselves here. If you look at where we are the past 5-7 years, women’s basketball, men’s golf, men’s tennis and track and field are about the only sports punching above their weight class. The other sports are barely treading water.
Give them some time and I think a few years down the road we’ll look back and say that was a pretty good addition.
Be it basketball, football or baseball, it will make for a great weekend road trip.
 
