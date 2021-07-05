FOOTBALL CRS announces/confirms two more transfers with immediate eligibility....

FootballKuato said:
I'm getting the impression that CRS needs to win this year.
You know, I'm getting that sense too. In that dnj Q&A, Massaro mentioned the blitz and talked about McDevitt, Insell, and Tobin, but not CRS. When talking the football program he mentioned Dearmon but not Stockstill.

Massaro said this...

"We know that football has got to win. In any athletic department, that's your main revenue driver."
 
The heat is no doubt on. Look at our record last 3 years....we are 15-20. Things fell off a cliff when Brent left and it's starting to look like (obviously) that Brent was the only thing keeping this program afloat, and he's out of eligibility.

Even an AD as incompetent as Massaro understands that you can't keep a coach like Stockstill around for nearly 2 decades with little to no results. The guy's never been able to field the best team in his conference and we are going on 2 decades of being here. How bigger of a red flag does Massaro need?
 
sWiley said:
The heat is no doubt on. Look at our record last 3 years....we are 15-20. Things fell off a cliff when Brent left and it's starting to look like (obviously) that Brent was the only thing keeping this program afloat, and he's out of eligibility.

Even an AD as incompetent as Massaro understands that you can't keep a coach like Stockstill around for nearly 2 decades with little to no results. The guy's never been able to field the best team in his conference and we are going on 2 decades of being here. How bigger of a red flag does Massaro need?
Massaro needs Stock to be a .500 coach to justify keeping him. If Rick has a rolling average of 6 wins per season, he can stay forever as long as the APR is high and no NCAA sanctions. Massaro actually has to act interested if Stock wins 5 or less 3 years in a row.
 
FootballKuato said:
I'm getting the impression that CRS needs to win this year.
Yep. Hitting the JC’s and transfer portal harder than ever. Taken straight from the Tommy West 2007 postseason fire drill at Memphis after losing to MTSU at home, blowing a 31-6 halftime lead in Jonesboro AR, and getting getting destroyed by FAU in NOLA.

West was fired after the 2009 season.
 
Davis has got all the tools to be successful. He can blitz, tackle, play pass and run d with the ability to ball hawk like a safety. Impressive film.
 
