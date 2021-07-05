The heat is no doubt on. Look at our record last 3 years....we are 15-20. Things fell off a cliff when Brent left and it's starting to look like (obviously) that Brent was the only thing keeping this program afloat, and he's out of eligibility.



Even an AD as incompetent as Massaro understands that you can't keep a coach like Stockstill around for nearly 2 decades with little to no results. The guy's never been able to field the best team in his conference and we are going on 2 decades of being here. How bigger of a red flag does Massaro need?