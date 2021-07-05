Matt Dossett
All Conference
Staff
-
- May 14, 2016
-
- 1,393
-
- 672
-
- 113
Maybe this will be like Brent's senior year where CRS actually seemed like he was paying attention and trying...... except that one moment in the championship.......then the App State game.....then everythning after that.
You know, I'm getting that sense too. In that dnj Q&A, Massaro mentioned the blitz and talked about McDevitt, Insell, and Tobin, but not CRS. When talking the football program he mentioned Dearmon but not Stockstill.
The heat is no doubt on. Look at our record last 3 years....we are 15-20. Things fell off a cliff when Brent left and it's starting to look like (obviously) that Brent was the only thing keeping this program afloat, and he's out of eligibility.
Even an AD as incompetent as Massaro understands that you can't keep a coach like Stockstill around for nearly 2 decades with little to no results. The guy's never been able to field the best team in his conference and we are going on 2 decades of being here. How bigger of a red flag does Massaro need?
Yep. Hitting the JC’s and transfer portal harder than ever. Taken straight from the Tommy West 2007 postseason fire drill at Memphis after losing to MTSU at home, blowing a 31-6 halftime lead in Jonesboro AR, and getting getting destroyed by FAU in NOLA.