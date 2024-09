The 6'5" Forward originally from Memphis, TN and Bartlett High School has committed to the Blue Raiders from Walters State CC. Coming off the bench for the Senators in all 32 games averaging just over 7 ppg and shooting nearly 39% from deep in 16 minutes per game. Ambrose comes from a good program at Walters State where they reached the NJCAA Round of 32 in '24.