BREAKING: MTSU flips Western Carolina OL on National Signing Day

BREAKING: Topsail HS (NC) offensive lineman Garrett Austin has flipped from Western Carolina to #MTSU.

The 6’7 285lb lineman features good strength, physicality, and a high motor. Solid pickup for the Blue Raiders on National Signing Day.

At 6’7, will certainly move from guard to tackle.

 
