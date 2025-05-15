ADVERTISEMENT

BB RECRUITING Blue Raiders add post player

According to NJCAA.ORG In 14 games played for Southern Idaho in 2024 Oloumou averaged 2.4 ppg. He did shoot 60% from the field on 15-25 from the floor while averaging approximately 5 minutes per game playing time. Free throw shooting was 50% on 4-8 attempts, & averaged 1.7 RPG.
Appears to be an occasional back up to Loofe. Do we have room for another roster spot. No disrespect to Oloumou, but Mostafa was a great addition to the 2024 team. If this tops out our post recruitment for the 2025 season MT could be taking a serious step back concerning its interior presence.
 
I get what you are seeing MTFAN, but I think Loofe deserves the chance to be “the man”. He has stuck when others haven’t. He will be improved. Also, our perimeter shooting should take a step ahead based on recent guard acquisitions.
 
