According to NJCAA.ORG In 14 games played for Southern Idaho in 2024 Oloumou averaged 2.4 ppg. He did shoot 60% from the field on 15-25 from the floor while averaging approximately 5 minutes per game playing time. Free throw shooting was 50% on 4-8 attempts, & averaged 1.7 RPG.

Appears to be an occasional back up to Loofe. Do we have room for another roster spot. No disrespect to Oloumou, but Mostafa was a great addition to the 2024 team. If this tops out our post recruitment for the 2025 season MT could be taking a serious step back concerning its interior presence.