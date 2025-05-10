1. How would you describe your game? What position and what do you bring to the table?



I would describe my game as a playmaker. I can create for myself and others. I just try to make the right basketball plays and to do anything it takes to win.



2. Why did you choose MT? What led you to the Boro



I feel like it’s a great fit for my style of play, the coaches are great, and I feel like we could do something special as a team.



3. Have you visited? If so, how was it?



I haven’t been on a visit but I can’t wait to get there!



4. When will you be on campus?



I will be on campus in June.



5. What are your expectations and goals for when at Middle?



I expect to come in and be an impact on winning, be a great teammate, and be a pro. My goals here is to win the conference! and just be a better player/person I was last season.