BASKETBALL Addition to the roster

1. How would you describe your game? What position and what do you bring to the table?

I would describe my game as a playmaker. I can create for myself and others. I just try to make the right basketball plays and to do anything it takes to win.

2. Why did you choose MT? What led you to the Boro

I feel like it’s a great fit for my style of play, the coaches are great, and I feel like we could do something special as a team.

3. Have you visited? If so, how was it?

I haven’t been on a visit but I can’t wait to get there!

4. When will you be on campus?

I will be on campus in June.

5. What are your expectations and goals for when at Middle?

I expect to come in and be an impact on winning, be a great teammate, and be a pro. My goals here is to win the conference! and just be a better player/person I was last season.
 
Ok. Legit question. He committed but hasn't visited campus. I would partially get that if he had prior a prior relationship with a head coach or something, but why on earth would a player commit sight unseen of campus, housing, area apartments, court, training facilities, etc etc.

I was hell bent on going to Belmont. Toured and fell in love with it and Nashville. My parents sat me down a few weeks later and flat out told me we couldn't afford it, my college fund wouldn't last two years. Went to school that morning balling my eyes out. They said let's at least visit Middle. I did, and I was pissed about it.
I left Murfreesboro knowing 10000% MT is where I belonged.

I just don't see how one can commit without a visit. Is it portal timing? I mean, he can't re-enter it again now for spring, right?
 
MidTennMtneer said:
Have you ever been to Mccomb, IL? You would understand...lol
 
MidTennMtneer said:
I guess you can do that as a college athlete today since they're nothing but hired mercenaries.
 
