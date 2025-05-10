Matt Dossett
All American
Staff
- May 14, 2016
- 3,566
- 1,704
- 113
Have you ever been to Mccomb, IL? You would understand...lolOk. Legit question. He committed but hasn't visited campus. I would partially get that if he had prior a prior relationship with a head coach or something, but why on earth would a player commit sight unseen of campus, housing, area apartments, court, training facilities, etc etc.
I was hell bent on going to Belmont. Toured and fell in love with it and Nashville. My parents sat me down a few weeks later and flat out told me we couldn't afford it, my college fund wouldn't last two years. Went to school that morning balling my eyes out. They said let's at least visit Middle. I did, and I was pissed about it.
I left Murfreesboro knowing 10000% MT is where I belonged.
I just don't see how one can commit without a visit. Is it portal timing? I mean, he can't re-enter it again now for spring, right?
